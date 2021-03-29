Here's Where You Can Find Bluebonnets In DFW

Spring is the best time of year to be in North Texas because fields of bluebonnets start to appear.

The state flower makes a perfect backdrop for family photos or an Instagram selfie.

Even with this year's winter storm, biologists expect "a great Texas bluebonnet spring" because of plenty of rain and mild temperatures. The flowers don't peak until mid-April so there's plenty of time to plan a day or weekend trip to see the blooms.

Here's some places to check out:

Cedar Hill State Park

Bluebonnets can be found throughout the state park during spring. It costs $7/per person to enter the park, but there's plenty of hiking/biking trails, lakes, and picnicking spots to enjoy. Children under 12 are free.

Native Texas Park - Dallas

The George W. Bush President Library on the SMU campus is currently closed due to COVID-19, but the area around the building is free and open to the public. The 15-acre area around the Bush Center boasts plenty of native wildflowers and shaded pathways. Information about guides and other events can be found on the Bush Center's website.

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails