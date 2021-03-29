Here's Where You Can Find Bluebonnets In DFW
By Anna Gallegos
March 29, 2021
Spring is the best time of year to be in North Texas because fields of bluebonnets start to appear.
The state flower makes a perfect backdrop for family photos or an Instagram selfie.
Even with this year's winter storm, biologists expect "a great Texas bluebonnet spring" because of plenty of rain and mild temperatures. The flowers don't peak until mid-April so there's plenty of time to plan a day or weekend trip to see the blooms.
Here's some places to check out:
Cedar Hill State Park
Bluebonnets can be found throughout the state park during spring. It costs $7/per person to enter the park, but there's plenty of hiking/biking trails, lakes, and picnicking spots to enjoy. Children under 12 are free.
Native Texas Park - Dallas
The George W. Bush President Library on the SMU campus is currently closed due to COVID-19, but the area around the building is free and open to the public. The 15-acre area around the Bush Center boasts plenty of native wildflowers and shaded pathways. Information about guides and other events can be found on the Bush Center's website.
Ennis Bluebonnet Trails
The Ennis Bluebonnet Trails are a 40 mile long showcase of the state's wildflower. The trails officially open this year on April 1, and maps and information about the bluebonnet festival can be found at the trails' website. The trails' social media pages also share the latest information about how the blooms are fairing this year.
Warren Park at Freedom Meadow - Frisco
Eldorado Parkway is a beautiful spot to stop and enjoy the wildflowers. The Frisco Garden Club helps seed the area with bluebonnets and manage a controlled burn to remove invasive plants that kill the wildflowers.
Oliver Nature Park - Mansfield
The city park has a wildflower meadow that's dormant in the winter, but comes alive in the spring.
Bluebonnet Trail Greenway - Plano
The bluebonnet trail is a nearly 11 mile long route that runs through the middle of Plano.
Things to keep in mind when enjoying bluebonnets:
- Respect the land: It's not illegal to pick bluebonnets in Texas, but avoid plucking them so that fellow Texans can enjoy their beauty. Also, try to avoid stepping on the delicate flowers.
- Be safe: Bluebonnet patches can be found on the side of busy highways and roads in Texas. If you do stop, make sure you're safely parked out of the way. Also, wear bug spray because mosquitos and other critters enjoy wildflowers as much as humans do.