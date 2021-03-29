Feedback

Hoarding Conditions In Arizona Home Made It Hard For Crews To Battle Fire

By Ginny Reese

March 29, 2021

Firefighters had trouble fighting a fire at a Mesa home on Sunday due to "hoarding conditions," reported AZ Family.

The massive column of thick, black smoke that billowed from the first-alarm fire could be seen from miles away.

Crews from Mesa Fire and Medical Department were called to the home near University and County Club drive at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials said that there were a couple of factors that made fighting the fire especially difficult.

The first complication was the hoarding condition inside the home. Fire officials said, "Interior conditions there presented problems due to hoarding."

Another complication was the fallen power lines just outside the back of the home.

Firefighters did not go into the home, but stayed outside and sprayed the perimeter to keep the fire contained to the house and worked to keep it from spreading to other homes nearby.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

According to fire officials, the investigation process is just beginning, and there was no obvious cause of the fire determined.

Photo: Getty Images

