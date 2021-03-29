Jason Aldean Has The Best Reaction After His Toddler Son Uses Profanity
By Lindsey Smith
March 29, 2021
Kids really do say the darndest things.
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany were enjoying some all-American family time playing backyard baseball with their kids Memphis and Navy over the weekend.
Brittany took to Instagram to share some footage of their playtime and it included a hilarious moment featuring Memphis.
As you'll see in the video below, the country crooner was helping his daughter Navy hit the ball and as it flew toward Memphis, the young boy yells "oh s***!" when he fails to catch the plastic baseball and falls to the ground.
You can hear Mama giggled behind the camera while Dad did a "yikes" shrug before also laughing at what his son did and having the best comeback to the moment.
"It's the same thing Daddy used to say when he hit one back to the pitcher," Aldean joked after the moment.
Fans flooded the comments to join in on the silly moment and let the parents know they are not alone.
"That was my son's first few words 😂🤷🏻♀️ he dropped his sippy cup and said ohhhhhh s***," one fan commented while another said, "That’s too funny!! Happens to fun parents is what I say about my kids.“
This isn't the first time little Memphis has accidentally had a potty mouth. Back in 2019 while attempting to say the word "witch" another profanity slipped out of his mouth causing a fit of giggles to erupt from his dad.
Jason and Brittany have been sharing a ton of precious family moments with fans including recently this sweet daddy/daughter moment.
Photo: Getty Images