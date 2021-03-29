Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to protect her three kids—Prince George (7), Princess Charlotte (5), and Prince Louis (2)— from the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the sit-down, Harry and Meghan candidly discussed issues of racism within The Firm, as well disagreements with Kate and her husband, Prince William.

An anonymous royal source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan's interview "was particularly difficult for Kate to digest, but she’s pulled herself together and is staying strong for the royal family and her children." The source described Kate as an "extremely protective mother" who believes in "open communication," however, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly feels her three kids are too young to be told about the current situation.

"Kate is definitely strong enough to get through this," the source continued. "She has a lead by example attitude, so it’s important for her to be a good role model to them. George and Charlotte are back at school, but she’s been spending her evenings with them. The children always brighten up her day, and she always says that when she goes through a difficult time, having her family there always helps. She feels so blessed to have her kids and a loving family."

According to the source, Kate is "one of the most dignified women you’ll ever meet" who would hate for her kids to "see her upset or struggling."

As of now, Kate hasn't addressed any of Harry and Meghan's claims publicly. Prince William, however, denied claims that the Royal Family is racist.

Photo: Getty