Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Sends Her Lifesize Flower Bouquet For Her Birthday
By Regina Star
March 29, 2021
Lady Gaga was over the moon with the birthday gift she received from her boyfriend Michael Polansky.
The Academy Award-winning actress, who turned 35 this Sunday (March 28), got the surprise of her life when her sweetheart sent her a massive bouquet of white florals to celebrate her special day.
“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need,” the “Rain on Me” singer-songwriter, wearing a fashionable pink ensemble, captioned the heartwarming photo of her embracing the gigantic floral arrangement that looks to be taller than Gaga herself.
As fans know, the pop star is abroad in Rome filming her next film, House of Gucci, starring Adam Driver. Gaga plays Maurizio Gucci’s (Driver) ex-wife, Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, in the biographical crime film, slated to release in the States on November 24.
The musician and Polansky have been going strong since they confirmed their romance in February 2020.
After the couple attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. in January, it was said that Gaga was “crazy about” her Harvard graduate boyfriend.
"Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "She's very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support."
“Michael has his own life and work, but they also have shared passions, so it's a nice balance," another source added. "Things are going really well … She's happy, healthy and in a good place."
Photo: Getty Images