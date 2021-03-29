Feedback

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Sends Her Lifesize Flower Bouquet For Her Birthday

By Regina Star

March 29, 2021

Lady Gaga was over the moon with the birthday gift she received from her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The Academy Award-winning actress, who turned 35 this Sunday (March 28), got the surprise of her life when her sweetheart sent her a massive bouquet of white florals to celebrate her special day.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need,” the “Rain on Me” singer-songwriter, wearing a fashionable pink ensemble, captioned the heartwarming photo of her embracing the gigantic floral arrangement that looks to be taller than Gaga herself.

As fans know, the pop star is abroad in Rome filming her next film, House of Gucci, starring Adam Driver. Gaga plays Maurizio Gucci’s (Driver) ex-wife, Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, in the biographical crime film, slated to release in the States on November 24.

The musician and Polansky have been going strong since they confirmed their romance in February 2020.

After the couple attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. in January, it was said that Gaga was “crazy about” her Harvard graduate boyfriend.

"Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "She's very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support."

“Michael has his own life and work, but they also have shared passions, so it's a nice balance," another source added. "Things are going really well … She's happy, healthy and in a good place."

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Chat About Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Sends Her Lifesize Flower Bouquet For Her Birthday

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.