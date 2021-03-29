Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Sends Her Lifesize Flower Bouquet For Her Birthday

Lady Gaga was over the moon with the birthday gift she received from her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The Academy Award-winning actress, who turned 35 this Sunday (March 28), got the surprise of her life when her sweetheart sent her a massive bouquet of white florals to celebrate her special day.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need,” the “Rain on Me” singer-songwriter, wearing a fashionable pink ensemble, captioned the heartwarming photo of her embracing the gigantic floral arrangement that looks to be taller than Gaga herself.