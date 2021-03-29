Lil Nas X Releases 'Satan Shoes' With A Drop Of Human Blood

Lil Nas X is riding the demonic themes of his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video with the release of his own shoe.

After the star dropped the flashy clip on Friday (March 26), it was announced that he's launching a pair of kicks dubbed "Satan Shoes." The venture, which was in collaboration with New York-based art collective MSCHF, saw him customize the Air Max 97 with individually numbered red embroidery, 66 CCs of red ink and — wait for it — a drop of human blood. Naturally, only 666 pairs were made of the Satan Shoe, which runs for $1,018 apiece. The pricing is in reference to the Bible passage Luke 10:18 that reads: "I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven."

While the eye-catching shoe is modeled off the Air Max 97, the release is not an official collaboration with Nike. "We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF," the show giant told CNN. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes arrived in conjunction with the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" clip, which sees the star descend into hell on a stripper pole and give the devil a steamy lap dance. As expected, many were quick to criticize the rapper for the video and accompany shoe release, but he has no regrets over the drops. "I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the sh*t y'all preached would happen to me because i was gay," he wrote on Twitter. "So i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves."