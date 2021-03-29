Michigan Man's Unusual Attempt To Avoid Arrest Massively Backfires

Police arrested a Michigan man who was nabbed with about 27 grams of meth, despite his unusual attempt to to evade the apprehension.

The man gave authorities a fake name.

But apparently, that person had active felony warrants, so police arrested him anyway.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday (March 26). Michigan State Police approached a car with its lights off on the shoulder of M-55, Local 4 reported Monday morning (March 29).

When the man, who was sitting in the passenger seat, noticed the lights of the patrol car, he ducked in an attempt to hide. A woman was in the driver’s seat, according to Local 4.

Although the man gave the troopers a fake name while speaking with them, he inadvertently gave them the name of a person who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Troopers took the man into custody and recovered 27 grams fo meth, a scale, small baggies and cash, according to reports.

Local 4 adds that the man will face drug charges and charges of lying to an officer. He's being held in the Wexford County Jail, where he apparently smuggled more drugs that were discovered during processing. The incident remains under investigation.

