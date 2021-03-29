Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram Release 'Am I Right Or Amarillo'

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall have issued a new song from their upcoming collaborative album.

The country singer-songwriters announced the release of their latest track, “Am I Right or Amarillo,” a melodic new record from the trio’s forthcoming album, The Marfa Tapes.

The track, which sees Lambert, Ingram, and Randall singing together in harmony, is the latest song to arrive following the collaborative’s previously-released singles “In His Arms” and a new rendition of Lambert’s smash hit “Tin Man.”

Ingram, carrying the group into the sweet and somber chorus, sings with Lambert and Randall over a bare acoustic guitar: “Am I right or Amarillo? / Am I wrong for lovin' you? / Come lay down on my pillow / 'Til the dawn comes breakin' through / Am I crazy? I don't know / You just might be too / Am I right or Amarillo? / Am I wrong for lovin' you?”