Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram Release 'Am I Right Or Amarillo'
By Regina Star
March 29, 2021
Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall have issued a new song from their upcoming collaborative album.
The country singer-songwriters announced the release of their latest track, “Am I Right or Amarillo,” a melodic new record from the trio’s forthcoming album, The Marfa Tapes.
The track, which sees Lambert, Ingram, and Randall singing together in harmony, is the latest song to arrive following the collaborative’s previously-released singles “In His Arms” and a new rendition of Lambert’s smash hit “Tin Man.”
Ingram, carrying the group into the sweet and somber chorus, sings with Lambert and Randall over a bare acoustic guitar: “Am I right or Amarillo? / Am I wrong for lovin' you? / Come lay down on my pillow / 'Til the dawn comes breakin' through / Am I crazy? I don't know / You just might be too / Am I right or Amarillo? / Am I wrong for lovin' you?”
Turns out, Texas-born singer-songwriter Ingram came up with the line that would become the title of the song.
“I think we were talking about the most time we’ve ever spent in Amarillo was at the truck stop,” Randall explained in a press release. “We just started riffing on the title and a cheating song showed itself. We all miss country cheating songs so we just went with it.”
The 15-track album, which was recorded over a five-day period in Marfa, Texas, last fall, will arrive on May 7 and feature songs like “I Don’t Like It,” “Anchor,” and “Two Step Down to Texas.”
Photo: Vanner Records/RCA Nashville