Feedback

Mule Leads 911 Caller To Injured Man At Milo McIver State Park

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 29, 2021

An older injured man was rescued by authorities thanks to a mule, reports KATU.

Clackamas County Deputies were first called to Milo McIver State Park near Estacada at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 28.

According to officials, a 60-year-old man was injured after falling from the mule during a trail ride.

The person who discovered the injured man said the mule led him to the location. He then called 911 for help.

Park rangers and officers from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office were both called to the scene.

Eventually, crews were able to help the man and lead him back to safety.

According to KATU, Life Flight was called, but the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

As of Sunday, deputies said the mule had not been corralled yet.

Milo McIver State Park is 45 minutes from Portland. Located along the Clackamas River, the park provides activities such as camping, picnicking, hiking trails, horse trails, fishing, kayaking, and disc golf.

The state of Oregon has some of the most visited state parks in the country. Their combined day-use and camping attendance is usually over 54,000 visitors each year.

You can find more information about Milo McIver State Park here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Mule Leads 911 Caller To Injured Man At Milo McIver State Park

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.