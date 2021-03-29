Mule Leads 911 Caller To Injured Man At Milo McIver State Park
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 29, 2021
An older injured man was rescued by authorities thanks to a mule, reports KATU.
Clackamas County Deputies were first called to Milo McIver State Park near Estacada at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 28.
According to officials, a 60-year-old man was injured after falling from the mule during a trail ride.
The person who discovered the injured man said the mule led him to the location. He then called 911 for help.
Park rangers and officers from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office were both called to the scene.
Eventually, crews were able to help the man and lead him back to safety.
According to KATU, Life Flight was called, but the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
As of Sunday, deputies said the mule had not been corralled yet.
At noon today, deputies responded to Milo McIver State Park near Estacada with @clackamasfire and @AMRMultCo Reach and Treat team to render aid to a 60-year-old male who was injured from a fall from a mule while on a trail ride. We assisted the park rangers with this incident. pic.twitter.com/bXt6m5EJcM— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) March 28, 2021
Milo McIver State Park is 45 minutes from Portland. Located along the Clackamas River, the park provides activities such as camping, picnicking, hiking trails, horse trails, fishing, kayaking, and disc golf.
The state of Oregon has some of the most visited state parks in the country. Their combined day-use and camping attendance is usually over 54,000 visitors each year.
You can find more information about Milo McIver State Park here.
