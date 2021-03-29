Mule Leads 911 Caller To Injured Man At Milo McIver State Park

An older injured man was rescued by authorities thanks to a mule, reports KATU.

Clackamas County Deputies were first called to Milo McIver State Park near Estacada at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 28.

According to officials, a 60-year-old man was injured after falling from the mule during a trail ride.

The person who discovered the injured man said the mule led him to the location. He then called 911 for help.

Park rangers and officers from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office were both called to the scene.

Eventually, crews were able to help the man and lead him back to safety.

According to KATU, Life Flight was called, but the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

As of Sunday, deputies said the mule had not been corralled yet.