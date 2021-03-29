Feedback

Pastor's Wife And Her Lover Charged With Planning Her Husband's Murder

By Bill Galluccio

March 29, 2021

The wife of an Oklahoma pastor and the man she was having an affair with were arrested for their roles in planning her husband's murderDavid Evans, 50, who was the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Ada, was shot and killed during a home invasion last week.

Evans' wife, Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, called the police to report the break-in. When officers arrived, they found Evans suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation determined that Mrs. Evans was behind a plot to have her husband killed. She is accused of enlisting the help of 26-year-old Kahlil Deamie Square to murder him. According to The OklahomanSquare met with Evans and her husband at a motel for consensual sex on more than one occasion.

Mrs. Evans reportedly supplied Square with a gun and bullets and left the back door of her home unlocked.

"The plan was for Kahlil to come into the house in the middle of the night and shoot David with the gun and ammunition that actually belonged to David and that Kristie had given Kahlil," OSBI Captain Beth Green told KFOR.

She confessed her role in the crime when she was taken into custody. Evans and Square are both facing charges of murder.

"This investigation was truly a team effort," said Ricky Adams, Director of the OSBI. "OSBI agents from across the state worked tirelessly on this investigation for days. With the help of OSBI intelligence analysts and multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspects responsible for Evans' murder are in custody. Our team will always follow the evidence and find the truth."

Photo: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

