Pat Sajak Made A Suggestive Comment To A 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant
By Emily Lee
March 29, 2021
On Friday (March 27) evening, a moment from Wheel of Fortune went viral on Twitter. While responding to a female contestant's letter request, longtime host Pat Sajak made a pretty suggestive comment.
The quip took place after the contestant, named Heather, asked for the letter D while working on a puzzle. “She wants a D, and she’s going to get one,” Sajak replied, leaving viewers shocked. Many took to social media to share the host's apparent euphemism.
Pat Sajak wilding pic.twitter.com/E7fAPCUQ9W— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 27, 2021
This is just Sajak's latest viral gaffe in a recent string of headline-making moments. Not long ago, Sajak appeared to make fun of a contestant’s speech impediment, which caused the longtime host to receive a ton of backlash online. Some viewers even started a petition calling for his removal from Wheel of Fortune.
The recent slip-ups from Sajak reportedly have producers wanting him to take a break from the show, as well. A source told OK! Magazine producers feel Sajak "just hasn’t been the same since” his 2019 surgery. “The producers want him to at least take a break from the show," the source continued. "They’re hoping that will pull him out of this terrible tailspin."
As of now, though, Sajak will remain the host of Wheel of Fortune.
Photo: Getty