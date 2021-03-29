Paul McCartney Teams Up With Daughters For Cookbook Celebrating Late Wife

Paul McCartney is paying tribute to his late wife Linda by sharing her secrets to cooking.

McCartney recently announced that he is teaming up with his daughters, Stella and Mary, for a new cookbook called Linda McCartney's Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul via Orion Publishing Group. As the title suggests, the book will be filled with some of Linda's most beloved meatless recipes, as well as some personal tales and intimate family photos.

"Years ago, before anyone had woken up to the idea of environmental and health and animal welfare issues, Linda was blazing the trail with vegetarianism, telling people about it and promoting it," the singer captioned a sweet family shot on Instagram. "In the book there are family photographs and stories from those days, and of course lots of great, beautiful tasting healthy recipes."

Among the recipes set for the book include her "American-style" pancakes, chili non-carne, sausage rolls and shepherd's pie, as well as some of the trio's favorite dishes.

"I grew up in a vegetarian family, so I grew up cooking and loving cooking," Mary recently told Billboard of her diet. "My mom — the kitchen was the heart of the home so I grew up loving coming up with recipes, and cooking for friends and family. And then me and my dad and Stella started collating Meat Free Monday about 10-11 years ago, which is the idea that if you go meat free for one day a week, then it will help with your carbon footprint on the planet, so that’s a really good, really easy sort of doable way of making a difference."

Longtime Beatles fans know that Linda, who passed away in 1998, was the one who introduced the family to a plant-based lifestyle, a passion that the living legend continues to advocate for today, in addition to his partnership with PETA.

Linda McCartney's Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul is set for release on June 29.