Pink Introduces New Rescue Puppy Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart

Pink just welcomed a new family member—a sweet rescue pup with quite a memorable moniker.

On Sunday (March 28), Pink revealed she and her husband, Carey Hart, rescued a puppy. The adorable, black-furred dog made its debut in a sweet photo alongside Pink's two children, Wllow and Jameson. Pink took the time to thank the Labelle Foundation—an animal rescue organization that saves abandoned, stray, and special needs pups and helps them find their forever homes—in her announcement, as well.

"Thank you...for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart," Pink wrote. "We love the work that you do."