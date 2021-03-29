Pink Introduces New Rescue Puppy Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart
By Emily Lee
March 29, 2021
Pink just welcomed a new family member—a sweet rescue pup with quite a memorable moniker.
On Sunday (March 28), Pink revealed she and her husband, Carey Hart, rescued a puppy. The adorable, black-furred dog made its debut in a sweet photo alongside Pink's two children, Wllow and Jameson. Pink took the time to thank the Labelle Foundation—an animal rescue organization that saves abandoned, stray, and special needs pups and helps them find their forever homes—in her announcement, as well.
"Thank you...for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart," Pink wrote. "We love the work that you do."
Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do ❤️ #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/xVerSPAkWD— P!nk (@Pink) March 29, 2021
Almost exactly two years ago in March 2019, Pink welcomed another cute puppy into her family. Nash, short for Nashville, was adopted from the Nashville Humane Association. In an Instagram post at the time, the pop star revealed the rescue group for brought a group of puppies to one of her shows. "Of course we went home with one," she wrote.
Now Nash will have a friend to keep him company.
Photo: Getty