Feedback

Pink Introduces New Rescue Puppy Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart

By Emily Lee

March 29, 2021

Pink just welcomed a new family member—a sweet rescue pup with quite a memorable moniker.

On Sunday (March 28), Pink revealed she and her husband, Carey Hart, rescued a puppy. The adorable, black-furred dog made its debut in a sweet photo alongside Pink's two children, Wllow and Jameson. Pink took the time to thank the Labelle Foundation—an animal rescue organization that saves abandoned, stray, and special needs pups and helps them find their forever homes—in her announcement, as well.

"Thank you...for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart," Pink wrote. "We love the work that you do."

Almost exactly two years ago in March 2019, Pink welcomed another cute puppy into her family. Nash, short for Nashville, was adopted from the Nashville Humane Association. In an Instagram post at the time, the pop star revealed the rescue group for brought a group of puppies to one of her shows. "Of course we went home with one," she wrote.

Now Nash will have a friend to keep him company.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Pink Introduces New Rescue Puppy Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.