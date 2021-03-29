President Biden To Reveal More COVID Relief Plans

President Joe Biden plans to introduce more plans for coronavirus relief after recently signing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the president will reveal more details on the second part of his recovery plan next month while appearing on 'FOX News Sunday.'

"When the president advocated for the American Rescue Plan, he talked about this being two stages: rescue then recovery. What the American people will hear from him this week, is part of his plan, the first step of his plan toward recovery which will include an investment in infrastructure," Psaki told host Chris Wallace.

"He's going to have more to say later in April about the second part of his recovery plan, which will include a number of the pieces you talked about -- health care, child care, addressing that. It's a crisis right now, the number of women who have left the workplace," she continued. "The total package, we're still working out."

Psaki confirmed the next coronavirus relief would be separate from the infrastructure bill introduced by the president during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last Wednesday (March 24,) which is estimated to be between $2 trillion and $4 trillion.

The package is also expected to address social and economic welfare issues including free community college and universal health care, Psaki confirmed.

Photo: Getty Images