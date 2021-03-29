Prince Harry & Prince William Will 'Never' Regain Same Closeness As Before

It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry aren't as close as they once were. Their once tight-knit bond first fractured back in 2016 when the Duke of Cambridge reportedly warned the Duke of Sussex about moving too quickly with his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, according to royal biography Finding Freedom.

While chatting with Us Weekly, royal expert and author Angela Levin told the outlet she doesn't "think they could ever have the same closeness that they had before." Despite the rift between the brothers, Levin believes there is hope for some reconciliation when William and Harry reunite for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

“Prince Harry told me that William was the only person he could really trust and the only person he could say anything to because of their unique experience of losing a mother,” Levin said. “They have a lot in common, although they’re very different personalities. But I think it’s gone too far.”

Though William has never publicly discussed his current standing with his younger brother, Harry touched on the subject during his sitdown with Oprah Winfrey. "I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we-- you know, we're on-- we're on different paths," Harry said. "The relationship is space at the moment." The Duke of Sussex added he hopes "time heals all things."

