Steve Harvey 'Triggered' After 'Family Feud' Contestant's NSFW Answer

By Hayden Brooks

March 29, 2021

Family Feud host Steve Harvey wears his heart on his sleeve.

During an early March episode of the long-running trivia show, which is currently making the rounds, Harvey couldn't hide his feelings when a contestant named Julie repping the Montas family offered the host with one surprising answer. "Name a part of Mrs. Sanders that Colonel Sanders might say reminds him of a chicken," Harvey said during the face-off round. Another contestant, Leigh, from the Waldis family landed a spot on the board before Julie, but when she responded, Harvey took a moment to react accordingly to her NSFW answer. "Her vajayjay," she declared, to which the comedian took a few moments to gather his thoughts.

"Look, I've had a lot of chicken," Harvey said with comedic timing, before listing off the many parts of the chicken that he's had in life. "I've ate buckets of chicken. I've ate so much chicken that I've craved crumbs out of the bottom of the box chicken. In college, I worked at a chicken place. I've had chicken neck, chicken feet, chicken everything...I've just had chicken, chicken, chicken, chicken, chicken. Where have you ever seen the chicken's vajayjay?"

Scroll on below to watch the moment unravel before the TV audience and see Julie's reply to Harvey's epic rant!

Photo: YouTube/FamilyFeud

