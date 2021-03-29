Summer Walker & London On Da Track Welcome First Child Together

Summer Walker and London On Da Track are proud parents to a baby girl!

The musicians reportedly welcomed their first child together on Wednesday (March 24), sharing the news of their daughter's arrival over the weekend.

"From the first time I held you in my arms I knew you were special," London captioned an Instagram photo of his newborn daughter holding his pinky. "I’m overwhelmed wit Joy I Can’t even 🧢 this Allah’s best birthday gift to me ... priceless moments u can value forever."

The proud dad went on to thank Erykah Badu, who was reportedly Summer's doula. "♾@erykahbadu gratitude beloved for the genuineness and love. We grateful for yu being a part of our lil Princess bubblegum journey," London wrote. "@summerwalker this gift I can cherish 4L 🐍💚🐍."