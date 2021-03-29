Feedback

Summer Walker & London On Da Track Welcome First Child Together

By Peyton Blakemore

March 29, 2021

Summer Walker and London On Da Track are proud parents to a baby girl!

The musicians reportedly welcomed their first child together on Wednesday (March 24), sharing the news of their daughter's arrival over the weekend.

"From the first time I held you in my arms I knew you were special," London captioned an Instagram photo of his newborn daughter holding his pinky. "I’m overwhelmed wit Joy I Can’t even 🧢 this Allah’s best birthday gift to me ... priceless moments u can value forever."

The proud dad went on to thank Erykah Badu, who was reportedly Summer's doula. "♾@erykahbadu gratitude beloved for the genuineness and love. We grateful for yu being a part of our lil Princess bubblegum journey," London wrote. "@summerwalker this gift I can cherish 4L 🐍💚🐍."

While Summer has yet to address the arrival of her baby girl on social media, she has shared photos of her post-baby body. On Sunday (March 28), the 24-year-old singer posted an Instagram series featuring her modeling a burnt orange dress that showed off her enviable curves. "loner 🖤," she captioned the shots.

Days prior, Summer hinted that she'd given birth, writing on Instagram Stories, “So let’s all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace."

When addressing a fan-made Instagram page dedicated to her then-unborn daughter earlier this month, Summer told fans that she had no plans of sharing pictures of her daughter online. “So I guess a fan made this page but let’s be very clear, there will be no pictures of my child on the internet," she captioned a screenshot of the page.

The "Body" announced that she was expecting her first child with London, sharing a photo of her baby bump, back in November.

Photo: Getty Images

