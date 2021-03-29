Feedback

Texas Tech Fans Promise Free Beer, Pasta If Coach Beard Stays In Lubbock

By Anna Gallegos

March 29, 2021

Men's basketball coach Chris Beard is a wanted man. He's being considered for the coaching vacancy at Texas, but Texas Tech fans are begging him to stay in Lubbock.

Beard will never have to pay for dinner ever again if he decides to stick with the Red Raiders because Lubbock restaurants are trying to bribe him with free food.

"Coach Beard, as you contemplate your considerable career options, please remember how much the Lubbock community adores you. Also please consider a bribe of 'free wings for life' as long as you stay in Lubbock," the local Beef 'O' Brady's wrote in a Facebook post.

"Time to make our offer, Coach Beard, if you’re willing to stay then we’ll guarantee free pasta for life!" the Italian Garden Restaurant offered on Facebook.

It's not just local eateries and breweries that are trying to sweeten the deal for Beard.

There's been offers for free landscaping, carpet cleanings, pet services, and even tooth extractions.

One of Texas Tech's best known alums, Patrick Mahomes, is asking Beard to stay.

So far, the University of Texas hasn't given any indication as to who it'll pick as its next men's basketball coach after Shaka Smart left for a job at Marquette.

Former Longhorn player and current Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Royal Ivey is also rumored to be in the running for the UT job.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Texas Tech Fans Promise Free Beer, Pasta If Coach Beard Stays In Lubbock

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.