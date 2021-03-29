Texas Tech Fans Promise Free Beer, Pasta If Coach Beard Stays In Lubbock

Men's basketball coach Chris Beard is a wanted man. He's being considered for the coaching vacancy at Texas, but Texas Tech fans are begging him to stay in Lubbock.

Beard will never have to pay for dinner ever again if he decides to stick with the Red Raiders because Lubbock restaurants are trying to bribe him with free food.

"Coach Beard, as you contemplate your considerable career options, please remember how much the Lubbock community adores you. Also please consider a bribe of 'free wings for life' as long as you stay in Lubbock," the local Beef 'O' Brady's wrote in a Facebook post.

"Time to make our offer, Coach Beard, if you’re willing to stay then we’ll guarantee free pasta for life!" the Italian Garden Restaurant offered on Facebook.