Texas Tech Fans Promise Free Beer, Pasta If Coach Beard Stays In Lubbock
By Anna Gallegos
March 29, 2021
Men's basketball coach Chris Beard is a wanted man. He's being considered for the coaching vacancy at Texas, but Texas Tech fans are begging him to stay in Lubbock.
Beard will never have to pay for dinner ever again if he decides to stick with the Red Raiders because Lubbock restaurants are trying to bribe him with free food.
"Coach Beard, as you contemplate your considerable career options, please remember how much the Lubbock community adores you. Also please consider a bribe of 'free wings for life' as long as you stay in Lubbock," the local Beef 'O' Brady's wrote in a Facebook post.
"Time to make our offer, Coach Beard, if you’re willing to stay then we’ll guarantee free pasta for life!" the Italian Garden Restaurant offered on Facebook.
We talked about it over beers today at @TwoDocs We’ll add bbq for life. Beer, bbq and wings for the rest of your life and a community that loves you. What else you need, @CoachBeardTTU ? ❤️ https://t.co/ItrFBT0HTw— Evie Mae's BBQ (@eviemaesbbq) March 29, 2021
It's not just local eateries and breweries that are trying to sweeten the deal for Beard.
There's been offers for free landscaping, carpet cleanings, pet services, and even tooth extractions.
One of Texas Tech's best known alums, Patrick Mahomes, is asking Beard to stay.
Please stay! @CoachBeardTTU 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 28, 2021
So far, the University of Texas hasn't given any indication as to who it'll pick as its next men's basketball coach after Shaka Smart left for a job at Marquette.
Former Longhorn player and current Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Royal Ivey is also rumored to be in the running for the UT job.
Photo: Getty Images