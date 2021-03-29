Feedback

These Chicagoans Are Now Eligible For The COVID-19 Shot In Phase 1C

By Kelly Fisher

March 29, 2021

The City of Chicago is entering the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 1C is slated to start Monday (March 29), expanding eligibility to a longer list of Chicagoans.

This new phase makes the vaccine available to everyone age 16 through 64 with underlying medical conditions, particularly those known to increase the risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19, according to the city.

Here are the conditions the City of Chicago includes in the list:

  • Cancer (current diagnosis)
  • Cardiac, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular disorders (including heart disease, coronary artery disease, and hypertension or high blood pressure)
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Chronic respiratory disorders (including cystic fibrosis, moderate to severe asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/emphysema [COPD])
  • Diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2)
  • Disability: physical, developmental, visual, hearing, or mental
  • Neurologic conditions (including dementia)
  • Down Syndrome
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
  • Liver disease (including hepatitis)
  • Pregnancy
  • Obesity: BMI ≥30 kg/m2
  • Schizophrenia spectrum disorders
  • Sickle Cell Disease
  • Thalassemia

Essential workers listed in Phase 1C include clergy and religious organizations, energy, finance, food and beverage service, higher education, IT and communications, legal, and others.

Chicago’s expansion comes days after the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that vaccine eligibility could expand to residents age 16 and older in counties with a “low demand” for the vaccine.

Illinoisans should contact their local health departments to determine whether vaccine eligibility has expanded, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Photo: Getty Images

