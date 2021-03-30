6 Times Rush Was An Answer On 'Jeopardy'

On March 30th, 1964, Jeopardy premiered. Since then, there have been hundreds of thousands of clues on the game show, and a surprising amount deal with rock music. It turns out many of those questions have had to do with one band in particular: Rush! Perhaps it's not too surprising - the prog rockers hail from Canada, the same birthplace as beloved Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, who sadly passed away last year after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Here are some of the most memorable times Rush was an answer on Jeopardy:

1) "This arena-rock trio hit it big in the '70s with the Ayn Rand-inspired album '2112"