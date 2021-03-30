Feedback

Adam Levine Jokes Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani 'Can't Afford' Him At Wedding

By Hayden Brooks

March 30, 2021

Adam Levine loves Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, but the pair won’t get any discounts if they want him to perform at their wedding.

During a recent interview to promote Maroon 5’s new single, "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Levine, 44, joked about the prospects of him performing at their upcoming ceremony. "They can't afford me," he said with a laugh, before admitting that the two "haven’t asked" him to so do yet, but that he "would love" and "be honored" to provide musical duties. "They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody."

Back in December, Shelton told Seth Meyers that he was going to get Levine to perform at the wedding and the frontman remembers the TV moment all too well. "I'm sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I'm like, 'Man, f*ck you, I'm not coming to play your wedding,'" he recalled.

"I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, 'I miss you guys. I love you guys.' Yeah, they're the best," he continued.

In addition to Levine, Miley Cyrus has also been thrown into the mix as potential wedding performer. "@gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer!" she wrote on Twitter in January. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

Photo: Getty Images

