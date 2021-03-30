Ariana Grande Is Joining 'The Voice,' Replacing Nick Jonas

As fans may recall, Grande performed her smash hits “Into You” and "Dangerous Woman" during the show’s season finale back in 2016.

“Ariana is a huge fan of The Voice and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while,” an insider told Page Six. “She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

Jonas, who made his coaching debut in 2017, will continue his coaching duties on The Voice throughout its current 20th season.

