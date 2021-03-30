Ariana Grande Is Joining 'The Voice,' Replacing Nick Jonas
By Paris Close
March 30, 2021
The Voice is adding a major voice to the show!
Ariana Grande will officially be getting her own seat on the singing competition series, replacing Nick Jonas for Season 21. The “Positions” superstar broke the big announcement on Instagram Tuesday (March 30).
“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! 🤍 @nickjonas we will miss you,” Grande captioned a befitting snapshot of her posing in an animal-print ensemble from her judges’ chair.
The 27-year-old pop star will be seated next to fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Grande will sit in the seat previously filled by stars like Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, and Pharrell Williams.
As fans may recall, Grande performed her smash hits “Into You” and "Dangerous Woman" during the show’s season finale back in 2016.
“Ariana is a huge fan of The Voice and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while,” an insider told Page Six. “She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”
Jonas, who made his coaching debut in 2017, will continue his coaching duties on The Voice throughout its current 20th season.
Photo: Getty Images