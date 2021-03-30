Feedback

Arizona Diamondbacks Releasing More Tickets Beginning With Home Opener

By Ginny Reese

March 30, 2021

National League Wild Card Game - Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced that they will be expanding the capacity this season at Chase Field.

According to a news release, there will be approximately 20,000 fans per game, starting with the home opener against the Cincinnati Reds on April 9th.

The initial capacity of 25 percent allowed only around 12,000 fans.

The additional seats will be released on Friday at 9 a.m. Tickets for the initial capacity sold out in under two hours.

Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in the news release:

"As we continue to see the key measurements improve throughout the state and the restrictions lifted on businesses, we feel very comfortable that we can permit additional fans to enjoy D-backs baseball while still providing a safe and comfortable environment. We will continue to require masks and ask fans to distance appropriately while keeping all other policies in place to start the season."

There will be additional COVID-19 procedures in place, such as increased sanitation of stadium facilities and cashless sales, among others.

The first 5,000 fans at the home games on April 9th through the 11th will receive a Clear bag courtesy of Gila River Hotels and Casinos.

Photo: Getty Images

