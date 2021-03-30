BTS Share Their Experiences With Racism, Back #StopAsianHate

As hate crimes against Asians continue on in the United States, BTS has opened up about their experience amid the #StopAsianHate movement.

On Monday (March 29), the K-pop boy band shared a statement about their experience with discrimination via Twitter. "We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians," the group wrote in a message on Twitter in Korean and English. "We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English."

BTS went on to admit they've felt "anger and pain" over the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, particularly after the deadly shooting at an Atlanta, Georgia spa, which left eight victims (six Asian women) dead. "Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks," the statement continued. "But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.”

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respect. We will stand together,” the group concluded.