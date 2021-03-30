Days Of '47 Pioneer Day Celebration Back For 2021

Good news, Utah!

Fox 13 reported that Days of '47 is back on this year after being canceled in 2020 in the midst of the global pandemic.

The event celebrated Pioneer Day with many different activities around Salt Lake City.

Event organizers stated:

"We're excited to continue these beloved Utah traditions. As with many activities canceled, postponed or altered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these treasured pioneer traditions were placed on hold. We're now ready to celebrate our pioneer heritage as we have done for over a century."

The event this year will include two of the most popular events: the parade and the rodeo.

The parade will be held on July 23rd and the rodeo will take place from July 20th to July 24th.

Here are the public events: