Days Of '47 Pioneer Day Celebration Back For 2021

By Ginny Reese

March 30, 2021

Fireworks Light The Skies Over New York City On The 4th Of July

Good news, Utah!

Fox 13 reported that Days of '47 is back on this year after being canceled in 2020 in the midst of the global pandemic.

The event celebrated Pioneer Day with many different activities around Salt Lake City.

Event organizers stated:

"We're excited to continue these beloved Utah traditions. As with many activities canceled, postponed or altered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these treasured pioneer traditions were placed on hold. We're now ready to celebrate our pioneer heritage as we have done for over a century."

The event this year will include two of the most popular events: the parade and the rodeo.

The parade will be held on July 23rd and the rodeo will take place from July 20th to July 24th.

Here are the public events:

  • POPS CONCERT: Friday July 9th and Saturday July 10th at 8 p.m.
  • PIONEERS OF PROGRESS: Thursday July 15th at the Grand America with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and dinner/awards at 7 p.m.
  • RODEO AND COWBOY GAMES: Tuesday July 20th through Saturday July 24th at 8 p.m.
  • FLOAT PREVIEW PARTY: Friday July 23rd at 9 a.m.
  • DAYS OF '47 PARADE: Friday July 23rd at 9 a.m.
  • SUNRISE SERVICE: Friday July 23rd at 7 a.m. at the Assembly Hall on Temple Square
  • FIRST ENCAMPMENT: Saturday July 17th at 7 a.m.

For more information on the Days of '47, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

