Detroit Cracks Down On Tigers Fans, COVID Rules Will Be 'Strictly Enforced'

Detroit is cracking down on baseball fans on Opening Day.

They shouldn’t gather downtown on Thursday (April 1), Mayor Mike Duggan said, adding that the fans with tickets to Comerica Park will be “socially distanced and will be safe…What we don't have the room for is a lot of other people to be coming down and tailgating.”

He promised that capacity restrictions would be “strictly enforced” at restaurants and bars, according to WXYZ.

The stadium is capped at 8,200 fans, which the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services noted in an update on March 19 that outdoor venues could allow 20% capacity.

"We truly appreciate the ongoing partnership with the Governor's office and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. We are thrilled to safely welcome back the best fans in baseball to Comerica Park for Opening Day and beyond," said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports and Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings. "As the season progresses, we look forward to continued coordination with public health and medical experts, government officials and Major League Baseball to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all Detroit Tigers fans."

Michigan has reported more than 660,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday (March 29), the latest data available. More than 107,000 confirmed cases were reported in Wayne County, marking more than 59,000 cases per million people.

