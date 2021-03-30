Former Paramedic Accused Of Poisoning Wife, Setting Fire On Helicopter

A North Carolina man previously arrested for allegedly killing his wife is facing new charges of intentionally setting a fire on a Charlotte medical helicopter, WCNC reports.

Joshua Hunsucker, a former paramedic from Mount Holly, was working onboard an Atrium Health helicopter in November 2019 when he allegedly set fire to a syringe pump mid-flight, forcing an emergency landing in the parking lot of a car dealership on Independence Boulevard. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Hunsucker turned himself in on Monday (March 29) after learning of the new charges against him, but he was released on bond Tuesday.

Hunsucker was already out on bond from a previous arrest where he is facing charges for allegedly poisoning his wife, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker, with eye drops which ultimately led to her death in September 2018. He was arrested and charged with killing his wife in December 2019, a few weeks after he allegedly set the fire on the helicopter.

He is accused of placing the drops in her water and exposing her to deadly amounts of tetrahydrozoline, a common ingredient in eye drops that can cause the heart to stop. According to an affidavit, Hunsucker refused an autopsy and immediately had his wife's remains cremated, WCNC reports.

