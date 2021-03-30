Former WNBA Player Adia Barnes Coached Arizona Wildcats To First Final Four

Adia Barnes, former WNBA player, coached the Arizona Wildcats to their first Final Four of the women's NCAA tournament, reported ESPN.

After the win, Barnes said, "It means the world to me, because I have created lifelong friendships throughout my years as a pro." She played in the WNBA from 1998 to 2004.

Barnes is hoping that more former WNBA players will coach college basketball teams. So far, she and Dawn Staley, who played in the WNBA from 1999 to 2006, are the only two trailblazers.

Barnes said:

"When you've played pro, you've walked the walk. I think a lot of players want to play for someone who's been there."

When asked if Barnes expected a trip to the Final Four so soon for her and the Wildcats, she said:

"I mean, if you would have told me, 'Oh, this year we're gonna be playing UConn in the Final Four.' I would have said, 'OK, I don't know about that.' But it became a reality that we could do something really special last year just the way that we won games, it really helped us. I felt like last year, we would have gone deep in the tournament."