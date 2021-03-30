Ghislaine Maxwell Facing New Charges For Sex Trafficking 14-Year-Old Girl

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was hit with new sex trafficking charges by federal prosecutors in New York. Officials accused Maxwell of grooming a 14-year-old girl to have sex with Epstein from 2001 to 2004.

Prosecutors said that Maxwell paid the girl to give "sexual massages" to Epstein at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. In some instances, Maxwell was present during the massages, in which both Epstein and the victim were partially or fully naked, in an attempt to "normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct." After the massages, the girl would receive hundreds of dollars and, in some cases, other gifts, such as lingerie.

The new charges include against Maxwell include sex trafficking a minor, and sex trafficking conspiracy. She was arrested last July and charged with six counts relating to an underage sex trafficking ring she allegedly ran with Epstein during the 1990s.

She pleaded not guilty to the original charges and remains locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Her trial is scheduled to begin this July.

Her lawyers have not commented on the new charges, and it is unclear if the start of the trial to be delayed.

Photo: Getty Images