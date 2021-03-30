Harry Styles Is Back With Gucci For Beloved Ad Campaign

Gucci has tapped Harry Styles for another campaign.

On Tuesday (March 30), the Italian fashion titan announced that Styles is part of its new beloved handbag campaign, alongside Sienna Miller and Dakota Johnson. In the pop heartthrob's preview for the venture, which was shot by acclaimed filmmaker and photographer Harmony Korine, the singer dons a smile as he appears in a fur coat and print shirt. The campaign highlights four iconic handbag styles, including the Jackie 1961, Horsebit 1955, Dionysus, and GG Marmont. James Corden, Serena Williams, Diane Keaton and Awkwafina also make appearances for their Gucci debuts.

Earlier this year, Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault revealed the brand's plan to focus on handbags in order to increase sales. As per Elle, the Gucci campaign is set to launch on April 22.

Styles' new appearance in the campaign follows his buzzworthy fashion at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where he wore a leather suit and a number of feather boas custom-made by Gucci. Click here for more on that!