J. Cole & Puma Hoops Collide For RS-Dreamer 'Proto' Sneaker

J. Cole and Puma Hoops are back at it with the next silhouette in their Dreamer lineup.

Less than a month after the re-release of the RS-Dreamer, which originally dropped in July 2020, the RS-Dreamer "Proto" has been announced by the sneaker giant. The upcoming release, which is scheduled for release on Friday (April 2), is a personal favorite of the rapper and his label Dreamville, featuring a white and grey Puma Hoops design with a visible sole and pink, neon green and blue embellishment.

The RS-Dreamer "Proto" will be available in both adult and kid sizes, and available for purchase on Puma and Foot Locker’s official websites. Additionally, the drop will be available at the Puma NYC Flagship Store. The adult version will be priced at $125, while the kid version will be priced at $90.

"J. Cole is a good dude," Jeremy Sallee, Puma’s head of basketball footwear design, told Complex. “We chat. He is one of the easiest assets I work with. He is not fake about it. He is learning at all times and that is refreshing, working with someone when they give you the reins and let the experts be the experts and learn along the way and become an expert.”

The announcement comes amid Puma and Dreamville’s joint contest, which aims to "rejuvenate and re-energize the mind, body and spirit of athletes and dreamers everywhere." One lucky winner will be able to take four guests on a flight to North Carolina via a Puma Jet to experience a VIP meet-and-greet with NBA star LaMelo Ball, as well as a private session with trainer Chris Brickley. If that wasn't enough, the winner will also receive all the Puma Dreamer drops released until December 2021 and a cash prize of $20,000. Click here for more information!