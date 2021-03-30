Jessica Simpson Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Jessica Simpson has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday (March 30), the entertainer, 40, took to Instagram to promote her upcoming Amazon Original Stories essay, Take the Lead, while simultaneously admitting that she started writing it "the same day [she] received a positive test result for COVID-19." "We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you," she wrote.

"I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear," Simpson continued.

Simpson's Take the Lead is scheduled for release on April 29 and highlights her "self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear." The essay will also be priced at $1.99 and released in conjunction with an audio version narrated by the former teen star.