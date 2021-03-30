Feedback

Jessica Simpson Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

By Hayden Brooks

March 30, 2021

Jessica Simpson has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday (March 30), the entertainer, 40, took to Instagram to promote her upcoming Amazon Original Stories essay, Take the Lead, while simultaneously admitting that she started writing it "the same day [she] received a positive test result for COVID-19." "We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you," she wrote.

"I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear," Simpson continued.

Simpson's Take the Lead is scheduled for release on April 29 and highlights her "self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear." The essay will also be priced at $1.99 and released in conjunction with an audio version narrated by the former teen star.

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Simpson

Chat About Jessica Simpson Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.