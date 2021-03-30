Kentucky's 'Overnight Sensation' Makes It Into Top 24 On American Idol
By Ginny Reese
March 30, 2021
You get to keep up with Kentucky's "overnight sensation" a little longer. Alyssa Wray moved into the top 24 on American Idol after a knockout performance of I'm Here" from The Color Purple.
Wray was the first featured performer on Sunday night's episode.
Wray posted about the night on Instagram to express her gratitude to the judges who moved her through to the next round of the competition. Along with a photo showing the emotional moment, she wrote:
"Most emotional moment in my life thus far thank you @katyperry @lionelrichie @lukebryan and @americanidol thank you from the bottom of my heart."
She is from a small town in Kentucky with fewer than 1,000 residents, and now she being hailed has having a "once in a generation" talent.
Wray is a student at Northern Kentucky University and said that she grew up watching the show. She said, "It finally feels like I'm getting closer to what I've always been meant to do. I hope it is, and I think it is, so we'll see."
You can watch Wray perform on American Idol, which airs at 8 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.
Photo: Getty Images