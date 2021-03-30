Kentucky's 'Overnight Sensation' Makes It Into Top 24 On American Idol

You get to keep up with Kentucky's "overnight sensation" a little longer. Alyssa Wray moved into the top 24 on American Idol after a knockout performance of I'm Here" from The Color Purple.

Wray was the first featured performer on Sunday night's episode.

Wray posted about the night on Instagram to express her gratitude to the judges who moved her through to the next round of the competition. Along with a photo showing the emotional moment, she wrote:

"Most emotional moment in my life thus far thank you @katyperry @lionelrichie @lukebryan and @americanidol thank you from the bottom of my heart."