Feedback

Kentucky's 'Overnight Sensation' Makes It Into Top 24 On American Idol

By Ginny Reese

March 30, 2021

"American Idol" XIV Grand Finale - Show

You get to keep up with Kentucky's "overnight sensation" a little longer. Alyssa Wray moved into the top 24 on American Idol after a knockout performance of I'm Here" from The Color Purple.

Wray was the first featured performer on Sunday night's episode.

Wray posted about the night on Instagram to express her gratitude to the judges who moved her through to the next round of the competition. Along with a photo showing the emotional moment, she wrote:

"Most emotional moment in my life thus far thank you @katyperry @lionelrichie @lukebryan and @americanidol thank you from the bottom of my heart."

She is from a small town in Kentucky with fewer than 1,000 residents, and now she being hailed has having a "once in a generation" talent.

Wray is a student at Northern Kentucky University and said that she grew up watching the show. She said, "It finally feels like I'm getting closer to what I've always been meant to do. I hope it is, and I think it is, so we'll see."

You can watch Wray perform on American Idol, which airs at 8 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Kentucky's 'Overnight Sensation' Makes It Into Top 24 On American Idol

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.