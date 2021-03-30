Kevin Gates Wrecks Lamborghini In Crash With Prius

Kevin Gates was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles Monday evening (March 29).

According to TMZ, a Prius rammed into the 35-year-old rapper's Lamborghini truck, "sending it spinning out of control."

Law enforcement sources told the outlet, a woman driving a Toyota Prius ran a red light before colliding with Kevin’s $200,000 vehicle around 8 p.m. local time. The impact reportedly spun Kevin's SUV multiple times before the vehicle eventually came to a stop about 100 feet away from the intersection where the crash occurred.

Thankfully, there no injuries were reported. Kevin's Lambo, however, did sustain considerable damage.

TMZ shared footage of the crash's aftermath. In the video, seemingly shot by a bystander, Kevin is shown standing in the middle of the road, chatting with the woman who allegedly caused the crash as she sits in the driver's seat with her car door open.

Cops reportedly responded to the scene where they facilitated the exchange of insurance information, TMZ reported.

Photo: Getty Images