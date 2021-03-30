Many Wondering If Larry Fitzgerald Will Leave The Cardinals To Get A Ring

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald still hasn't announced his intentions for the 2021 NFL season, reported ESPN. This is leaving many with questions.

The 17-year veteran has been very loyal to the Cardinals over the years, but will he be leaving the team to go after a well-deserved ring?

Arizona general manager Steve Keim said there was no update on Fitzgerald's status. Keim said, "I've said it a few times that you know he deserves that space. At some point in time, I'm sure we'll talk to him here in the near future."

Others are speculating that Fitzgerald may announce his retirement from the sport this year.

ESPN reported that in the past, Fitzgerald has mentioned that when he eventually retires, he will walk away quietly, avoiding "the pomp and circumstance or farewell tour" that can come when players retire.

He's definitely being quiet now.

Keim said that Fitzgerald is waiting to make his announcement on purpose. He said:

"Knowing him, he's probably just trying to make me sweat. But no, I don't know. It's a private thing for a player, and we've always given Larry space and he's taken his time, which, again, there's nobody that deserves that more than him."