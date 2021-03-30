Megan Thee Stallion Donates $50,000 Following Atlanta Spa Shootings

Megan The Stallion has teamed up with Fashion Nova and activist May Lee to donate $50,000 to the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, following the deadly March 16 shooting spree in Atlanta, in which a gunman targeted Asian Americans who worked in spas.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans," Megan wrote on social media. "To honor the memory of these victims,@FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast."