Megan Thee Stallion Donates $50,000 Following Atlanta Spa Shootings
By Peyton Blakemore
March 30, 2021
Megan The Stallion has teamed up with Fashion Nova and activist May Lee to donate $50,000 to the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, following the deadly March 16 shooting spree in Atlanta, in which a gunman targeted Asian Americans who worked in spas.
"I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans," Megan wrote on social media. "To honor the memory of these victims,@FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast."
Six of the eight individuals killed in the shootings were Asian women. The victims have been identified as Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Suncha Kim, 69, Yong Ae Yue, 63, Delaina Ashley Yuan, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44.
The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of assault in connection with the shooting.
"We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough.#StopAsianHate#StandWithAANHPICommunity," Megan concluded her statement.
Photo: Getty Images