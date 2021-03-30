Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Planning Home Birth For New Baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to welcome their second child. According to a new report from Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to have a home birth.

Though Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie, at a London hospital, the Sussexes originally intended to have a home birth for him, as well. Archie ended up being a week overdue, however, and Meghan was taken to the hospital to give birth.

“Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans,” a source told the outlet. “In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely."

Following the couple's move to the United States last year, the source says Meghan now "has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.”

While Meghan and Harry's daughter will be the first royal to be born in the U.S., she won't be the first modern royal to be delivered at home. Just last week, Prince Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall, unexpectedly gave birth to her third child at home. When Zara and her husband, Mike, realized there wasn't enough time to make it to the hospital, Zara delivered their son on the floor of their bathroom.

Photo: Getty