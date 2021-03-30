Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Seen Dropping Off Letter At Oprah’s House

Thomas Markle is once again seeking the spotlight.

Following Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she discussed her experience with racism in the Royal Family, her estranged father was photographed in Montecito, California. Both Meghan and Oprah live in Montecito. According to Page Six, the former Hollywood lighting director dropped off a letter with Oprah's security team in an attempt to land an interview with the esteemed talk show host.

Thomas reportedly drove to Oprah’s estate from his home in Rosarito, Mexico last Thursday. “Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story," a source told The Sun. “This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah. Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

During Meghan's sitdown with Oprah, she discussed her estrangement from her father, which began shortly before she married Prince Harry when it was revealed Thomas had been working with the paparazzi and British tabloids. “For over a year the U.K. tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to find his address … you’re talking about someone’s father," Meghan recalled.

“We called my dad, and we asked him [if he had been working with the paparazzi], and he said, ‘No. Absolutely not,'” she continued. “Everyone has accountability. Look, they’ve hunted my mom down, and you’ve never heard her say a word. She’s remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this.”

Though Meghan and Harry live just one mile away from Oprah, there appear to be no photographs of Thomas attempting to visti their estate.

Photo: Getty