Feedback

Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Seen Dropping Off Letter At Oprah’s House

By Emily Lee

March 30, 2021

Thomas Markle is once again seeking the spotlight.

Following Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she discussed her experience with racism in the Royal Family, her estranged father was photographed in Montecito, California. Both Meghan and Oprah live in Montecito. According to Page Six, the former Hollywood lighting director dropped off a letter with Oprah's security team in an attempt to land an interview with the esteemed talk show host.

Thomas reportedly drove to Oprah’s estate from his home in Rosarito, Mexico last Thursday. “Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story," a source told The Sun. “This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah. Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

During Meghan's sitdown with Oprah, she discussed her estrangement from her father, which began shortly before she married Prince Harry when it was revealed Thomas had been working with the paparazzi and British tabloids. “For over a year the U.K. tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to find his address … you’re talking about someone’s father," Meghan recalled.

“We called my dad, and we asked him [if he had been working with the paparazzi], and he said, ‘No. Absolutely not,'” she continued. “Everyone has accountability. Look, they’ve hunted my mom down, and you’ve never heard her say a word. She’s remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this.”

Though Meghan and Harry live just one mile away from Oprah, there appear to be no photographs of Thomas attempting to visti their estate.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Seen Dropping Off Letter At Oprah’s House

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.