Oklahoma Is Among The Most Stressed Out States In The U.S.

Do you ever want to tear your hair out and scream? You're not alone.

A lot of Americans are stressed out right now, but the good news is that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is no longer the country's biggest stressor, according to the financial website WalletHub.

Thanks to loosening restrictions and the rising vaccination rates, COVID-19 is the #2 biggest sources of stress. Money is now #1, but where you live can also impact your stress levels.

WalletHub analyzed the least and most stressed states in the U.S. for 2021, and it released its findings on Monday.

Its researchers “compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid and achieve a more relaxing life. Our data set ranges from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.”

So just how stressed out are Oklahomans?

Oklahoma came in at No. 6. The state ranked high for family-related stress, but was middle of the pack when it came to work-related stress, money-related stress, and health-/safety- related stress.

Top 10 most stressed out states:

Nevada Louisiana New Mexico West Virginia Mississippi Oklahoma Tennessee California Kentucky Texas



Photo: Getty Images