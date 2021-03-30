Over $100K In Hair Stolen In North Las Vegas Burglary

Men in masks and hoodies stole over $100,000 in hair from a North Las Vegas wig boutique, reported News 3 LV.

IWearTheBest.com makes custom wigs and sells luxury hair. Over the weekend, four men shattered the glass of the boutique and climbed into the store to take the hair, wigs, and other supplies.

The store alarm didn't go off until after the group left the store.

The store owner, Ms. Pinckney, said, "We finally filled this wall over here for the first time so to see our hard work being put in a bag."

Ms. Pinckney built the business from the ground up and had just made her biggest inventory investment.

She said:

"What they took were wigs that not only did we order; they took everything we worked on, so our hours are gone. The cost of the wigs are very expensive and our custom-made wigs are really expensive, they pretty much took everything that we had."

The store is offering a reward following the burglary. Anyone that has tips leading to the merchandise being found will receive 20% of the items that are returned.

If you have any tips, call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or crime stoppers at 702-285-555.

Photo: Getty Images