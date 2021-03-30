Robinhood To Create Nearly 400 Jobs, Invest Over $11M In Charlotte

Robinhood Markets, a financial services firm, will expand its operations by creating nearly 400 jobs in Charlotte, WCNC reports. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday (March 30) that the stock trading company plans to invest $11.7 million in the community.

Alex Mesa, head of customer experience for Robinhood, said the company is thrilled to join the Charlotte community.

"Charlotte is known for its talented and diverse workforce, making it an easy choice as we looked to expand our operations," said Mesa. "We're confidence that Charlotte's workforce will further contribute to our mission and lower the barriers to investing for all."

According to WBTV, Robinhood and its brokerage, Robinhood Financial, invest in stocks, options, exchange traded funds and cash management. In hiring for the nearly 400 jobs, the company will be searching for analysts, customer service staff, and operations personnel.

"With this announcement by Robinhood, Charlotte further cements itself as a leading city for the ever-growing fintech industry," said Tracy Dodson, assistant city manager and economic development director. "Our city's strong concentration of talent creates an ideal pool for companies who are looking for innovative and skilled workers. "We're excited for the new career opportunities that Robinhood's jobs will provide for our community."

Robinhood will be one company is a long list of businesses that have chosen to invest in North Carolina's workforce and growing industries.

"With the second-largest financial center in the nation," Gov. Cooper said, "North Carolina is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs where companies like this know they can flourish."

Photo: Getty Images