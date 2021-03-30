Someone Won $28 Million In Broward, But No One Has Come Forward

There's a mystery millionaire in South Florida.

Local 10 said a lucky person bought a winning lottery ticket from a store in Davie, but they haven't claimed their prize yet. State lottery officials said no one has come forward to accept their winnings.

The ticket was sold at Griffin 441 Shell located at 4801 South State Road 7, according to Florida Lottery. On the front door entrance, you can see a Florida Lotto sign reading, "WINNING TICKET SOLD HERE" along with the $28 million amount.

The drawing happened Saturday night (March 27). Here are the winning numbers: 9-17-25-29-52-53.

The Shell station got a 100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. While news of the jackpot brings excitement to the South Florida area, there's buzz about who the winner could be.

South Florida had a streak of lottery winners last year, and the it seems to be rubbing off into 2021. According to reporters, another Davie resident took home millions in January when he scored $15 million from a scratch-off game.

If you bought a lotto ticket from this store, double check to see if you're a winner.

Photo: Getty Images