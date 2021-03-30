Stillwater: Matt Damon Thriller Filmed In Oklahoma Gets July Release Date

A crime thriller filmed in Oklahoma and starring Matt Damon final has a release date.

Stillwater will appear in theaters starting July 30, 2021, Deadline reported. In the film, Damon plays Bill Baker, an unemployed oil-rig roughneck who travels to Marseilles, France, to visit his estranged daughter Allison (played by Abigail Breslin).

Allison is accused of a murder she didn't commit so her father makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

Stillwater was filmed in France and the small town of Coyle, in Logan County, in 2019 when it was still named the "Untitled Tom McCarthy Project." McCarthy is best known for directing Spotlight and for being a writer on the Pixar film Up.

“The fact that Tom McCarthy and his team chose to film the Oklahoma scenes of the movie here, after several weeks of filming internationally, is telling as to why more stories should be told in the great state of Oklahoma. It shows our deep running history, while showcasing our state’s diversity and talent on the big screen to audiences around the world,” Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell previously said in a statement.

Another film is currently under production in Oklahoma. Martin Scorsese's adaption of Killers of the Flower Moon is filming during the spring and summer in Tulsa, Bartlesville and Osage County areas, according to the Oklahoman.

Photo: Getty Images