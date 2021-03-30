Texas Showdown: Baylor, Houston To Meet In Final Four

This year's Final Four includes a Texas showdown.

Houston defeated Oregon State 67-61 while Baylor beat Arkansas 81-72 on Monday night. Now, the top seeded Bears and the second seed Cougars will face each other on Saturday night.

Both teams are on historic runs. This is Houston's first time in the Final Four since 1984 during the school's Phi Slama Jama era. This Cougar team, coached by Kelvin Sampson, may not have the same explosive style of play as the team from the 80s, but it is second in the nation in scoring defense.