Texas Showdown: Baylor, Houston To Meet In Final Four
By Anna Gallegos
March 30, 2021
This year's Final Four includes a Texas showdown.
Houston defeated Oregon State 67-61 while Baylor beat Arkansas 81-72 on Monday night. Now, the top seeded Bears and the second seed Cougars will face each other on Saturday night.
Both teams are on historic runs. This is Houston's first time in the Final Four since 1984 during the school's Phi Slama Jama era. This Cougar team, coached by Kelvin Sampson, may not have the same explosive style of play as the team from the 80s, but it is second in the nation in scoring defense.
Houston talking that talk 😂 @marchmadness pic.twitter.com/m8JegEcFSI— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2021
Meanwhile, Baylor's trip to the Final Four ends a 71 year drought. The Bears, coached by Scott Drew, are the nation's top 3-point scoring team at 40.7%. All eyes will be on senior guard MaCio Teague after he led Baylor in scoring with 22 points against the Razorbacks.
MaCio Teague drains two HUGE threes 👌@BaylorMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YaEbMV6KWr— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 30, 2021
The last time these two teams met was in 1996 when they were both in the Southwest Conference, which is now defunct.
Baylor is favored to win, but either way, this matchup guarantees that a Texas team will play in the NCAA final. The game will be broadcast on CBS on Saturday but the time is TBD.
Photos: Getty Images