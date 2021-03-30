These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Oregon

As more COVID-19 vaccinations roll out across the nation, more people are contemplating their next big move. Whether it's for a better standard of living, job opportunities or other reasons, where you will call home next is also a matter of quality.

Niche.com conducted a study on the best places to live in each state, including Oregon. Researchers looked at the measures like quality of schools, crime rates, employment, access to amenities and other factors to determine most ideal places to have a home. Suburbs, neighborhoods, towns and cities are featured on this list.

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Beaver State:

Healy Heights – a neighborhood in Portland

Eastmoreland – a neighborhood in Portland

Bethany – a neighborhood in Portland

Arlington Heights – a neighborhood in Portland

Northwest District – a neighborhood in Portland

Hillside – a neighborhood in Portland

Marshall Park – a neighborhood in Portland

Pearl – a neighborhood in Portland

Irvington – a neighborhood in Portland

Sabin – a neighborhood in Portland

Southwest Hills – a neighborhood in Portland

Laurelhurst – a neighborhood in Portland

Cedar Mill – a suburb of Portland

Goose Hollow – a neighborhood in Portland

Northwest Heights – a neighborhood in Portland

Grant Park – a neighborhood in Portland

Alameda – a neighborhood in Portland

Beaumont-Wilshire – a neighborhood in Portland

Kerns – a neighborhood in Portland

Hosford-Abernathy – a neighborhood in Portland

Cedar Hills – a neighborhood in Portland

Sylvan-Highlands – a neighborhood in Portland

Sullivan’s Gulch – a neighborhood in Portland

Homestead – a neighborhood in Portland

Collins View -- a neighborhood in Portland

Photo: Getty Images