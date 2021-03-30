Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson, Kelly Fisher

March 30, 2021

As more COVID-19 vaccinations roll out across the nation, more people are contemplating their next big move. Whether it's for a better standard of living, job opportunities or other reasons, where you will call home next is also a matter of quality.

Niche.com conducted a study on the best places to live in each state, including Oregon. Researchers looked at the measures like quality of schools, crime rates, employment, access to amenities and other factors to determine most ideal places to have a home. Suburbs, neighborhoods, towns and cities are featured on this list.

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Beaver State:

  • Healy Heights – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Eastmoreland – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Bethany – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Arlington Heights – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Northwest District – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Hillside – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Marshall Park – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Pearl – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Irvington – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Sabin – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Southwest Hills – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Laurelhurst – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Cedar Mill – a suburb of Portland
  • Goose Hollow – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Northwest Heights – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Grant Park – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Alameda – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Beaumont-Wilshire – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Kerns – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Hosford-Abernathy – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Cedar Hills – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Sylvan-Highlands – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Sullivan’s Gulch – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Homestead – a neighborhood in Portland
  • Collins View -- a neighborhood in Portland

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Oregon

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.