These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson, Kelly Fisher
March 30, 2021
As more COVID-19 vaccinations roll out across the nation, more people are contemplating their next big move. Whether it's for a better standard of living, job opportunities or other reasons, where you will call home next is also a matter of quality.
Niche.com conducted a study on the best places to live in each state, including Oregon. Researchers looked at the measures like quality of schools, crime rates, employment, access to amenities and other factors to determine most ideal places to have a home. Suburbs, neighborhoods, towns and cities are featured on this list.
Without further ado, here are the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Beaver State:
- Healy Heights – a neighborhood in Portland
- Eastmoreland – a neighborhood in Portland
- Bethany – a neighborhood in Portland
- Arlington Heights – a neighborhood in Portland
- Northwest District – a neighborhood in Portland
- Hillside – a neighborhood in Portland
- Marshall Park – a neighborhood in Portland
- Pearl – a neighborhood in Portland
- Irvington – a neighborhood in Portland
- Sabin – a neighborhood in Portland
- Southwest Hills – a neighborhood in Portland
- Laurelhurst – a neighborhood in Portland
- Cedar Mill – a suburb of Portland
- Goose Hollow – a neighborhood in Portland
- Northwest Heights – a neighborhood in Portland
- Grant Park – a neighborhood in Portland
- Alameda – a neighborhood in Portland
- Beaumont-Wilshire – a neighborhood in Portland
- Kerns – a neighborhood in Portland
- Hosford-Abernathy – a neighborhood in Portland
- Cedar Hills – a neighborhood in Portland
- Sylvan-Highlands – a neighborhood in Portland
- Sullivan’s Gulch – a neighborhood in Portland
- Homestead – a neighborhood in Portland
- Collins View -- a neighborhood in Portland
Photo: Getty Images