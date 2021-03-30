This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Pizza Place In Illinois

Chicagoans know their pizza.

But Illinois has tons of pizza joints beyond the Windy City that are worth checking out.

In fact, one of them stood out as the best “hole-in-the-wall” place in the state.

That’s according to Cheapism, a hub that aims to help “frugal consumers find the best cheap products and services,” mapped out the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints Across America.

Here’s why Cheapism set out on its “Quest” for pizza:

“You can find good pizza almost anywhere, even at the most unassuming pizzerias. And sure, pizza delivery from the usual chains is easy (and sometimes necessary — we get it), but it pays to travel off the beaten path when you're searching for a good meal, even if it takes you to a strip mall in the middle of nowhere, or a restaurant that only has two tables and a walk-up window. These under-the-radar pizza joints may not typically grab national headlines due to their low-key nature, but we scoured customer reviews to find the best local favorites that serve exceptional pies. Despite the lack of ambiance, these hole-in-the-wall pizzerias are worth seeking out for the food.”

So, which one did Cheapism list from Illinois?

Alfano’s Pizza.

The four-decade-old pizza joint is in Rock Island.

Here’s what Cheapism said about it:

“Going strong for over 40 years, Alfano's was founded by Italian immigrants and is still family owned. Not much has changed much inside the small restaurant, including the dark wood paneling and a sun-bleached map of Italy. Crust options include regular and an inches-high stuffed version. Taco pizza is popular in this part of the Midwest, as is sauerkraut, so you can find both options here.”

Check out the rest of the places that made the list here.

Photo: Getty Images