Tom Morello Wishes 'Very Special Friend' Perry Farrell Happy Birthday

By the time Rage Against the Machine formed in 1991, Jane's Addiction had already signed to Warner Bros. Records and released two studio albums. Both bands hailed from Los Angeles, and Jane's frontman Perry Farrell championed the newcomers, adding them to the 1993 Lollapalooza lineup, where RATM famously stood in naked protest instead of playing music.

On Monday (March 29), Farrell turned 62 and Tom Morello shared a nostalgic note wishing his "very special friend" happy birthday.

"Happy birthday @perryfarrellofficial! Love ya buddy!" the RATM guitarist wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Farrell. "From first seeing @janesaddiction sitting on a grimy rehearsal room carpet off Melrose to prowling the alleys and the stages of Hollywood together for YEARS, from standing waist deep in a dumpster in the 9th Ward of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina (Perry was resplendently dressed) to rocking Sing Sing Prison (Perry was also resplendently dressed), from Perry giving RATM our first big look at Lolla to crazy crushing throwdowns at the Hotel Cafe, Perry is a very special friend, a very special person, and a very special artist."

