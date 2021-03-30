Travel Restrictions: Here Are The Countries Now Allowing Visitors From U.S.

More than 70 countries are now fully open to visitors traveling from the United States.

NBC News is tracking travel restrictions in countries worldwide and provided an update on where American travelers and tourists can and can't go as of Monday, March 29.

Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Ireland and Egypt are among the 70 countries open to travelers coming from America without any exceptions.

A total of 16 countries -- including France, Belgium, Iraq, Libya and New Zealand -- remain completely closed to travelers coming from the United States. Other remaining closed countries are offering some exceptions for dual-citizens, residents or others with qualifying travel reasons to re-enter the country.

More than 150 countries are currently allowing travelers to enter if they meet the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test. More than 100 countries are allowing travel to be followed by a mandatory quarantine in some form.

More than 60 countries are also allowing travel but with some form of a mandatory curfew in place.

President Joe Biden's administration is reportedly eyeing mid-May to begin relaxing restrictions on travel across the borders with Mexico and Canada, as well as inbound international travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and Brazil, sources familiar with the situation confirmed to CNBC.

NBC News has provided a full map that will be updated with travel restriction changes that can be accessed here.

Photo: Getty Images