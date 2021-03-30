Unwelcome Neighbor: Alligator Spotted Behind Denton County Homes

An uninvited guest found its way into a Denton County neighborhood on Monday.

A resident in Argyle spotted an adult alligator swimming in the marshy pond behind his home near I-35W, the Cross Timbers Gazette reported.

Mike Mirfield flew his drone over the neighborhood to confirm that it really was gator.

“It was a holy smokes moment,” Mirfield told WFAA.

Alligators are native to Texas, but they're not an everyday sight in DFW.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is at the edge of their natural distribution in Texas. Every year a few pop up here and there," said Jonathan Warner of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.