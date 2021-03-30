'World Famous' Gus's Fried Chicken Opening San Antonio Location

A sign for a new fried chicken restaurant appeared in San Antonio's Southtown, but the details remain shrouded in mystery.

A bright yellow sign for Gus's Fried Chicken went up at 812 S. Alamo St., according to My SA. The Memphis, Tennessee-based chain already has locations in Austin, Houston, and the DFW area, but this will be the first in the Alamo City.

Not really much else is known about the location and no official opening date has been announced.

Gus's corporate didn't respond to questions from a My SA reporter, but according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the restaurant was supposed to be completed by September 2020.

There's also no information about a San Antonio location on Gus's website or social media.

Once it eventually opens in the Alamo City, locals will be able to try the chain's hot and spicy fried chicken, sides, and southern-style pies. The original Memphis location is considered one of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country.

Photo: Nathan Cardozo / Flickr / Creative Commons